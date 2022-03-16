news, local-news,

Dubbo Regional Council has once again won the 2021 Lifeblood teams blood donation challenge. Council staff helped to save 501 lives thanks to their blood donations in the 12 months of the challenge. The 2021 Lifeblood challenge was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic but still lead to blood donation teams across Dubbo giving 2526 bags of blood, or around 41 per cent of the blood supply needed in Dubbo. Local organisations such as NSW Police, Midwest Foods, Taronga Western Plains Zoo and Macquarie Anglican Grammar School also took part. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Dubbo Regional Council chief executive officer Murray Wood was full of praise for his team for making such a significant difference to the lives of Australian patients. "We're proud to support our community through vital blood donations, and participating in this challenge is just one way we can support those who need us most, and we are thrilled to take out the win," Mr Wood said. "We look forward to donating blood again in 2022, and encourage all local teams to get on board." Council has won the challenge multiple times in the last few years. Lifeblood spokesperson Brian Bruce thanked the teams and the donors for their support. "The need for blood is constant in Australia, with Lifeblood needing to collect 33,000 donations a week to ensure some of the most vulnerable patients in Australia get the treatment they need," he said. "It only takes around an hour to donate blood and that donation helps save lives." Blood and blood products are used to treat a number of people, including cancer patients, people suffering from blood disorders, patients undergoing surgery, trauma victims and new mums and bubs. Any business or group can donate as part of Lifeblood Teams. Donations are tracked online, allowing groups to track how many lives they have saved. To donate contact 13 14 95 or visit lifeblood.com.au. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

