A man and woman have been charged after police seized over $53,000 worth of cash and drugs at a home in Dubbo on the weekend. Police executed a search warrant at a home in Linda Drive about 8.30pm on Saturday when police located and seized $17,000 in cash, and white crystal substance believed to be methylamphetamine with a street value of about $36,000. Officers also located mobile phones, suboxone strips and drug paraphernalia. READ ALSO: Following enquiries officers attended a motel on Whylandra Street to speak with a man and woman about 4.30pm on Tuesday. Upon arrival the man attempted to flee the location on foot and was arrested a short time later. The woman was also arrested, and both were taken to Dubbo Police Station. The 38-year-old man was charged with two counts of supply prohibited drug, deal with property proceeds of crime and owner/occupier knowingly allow use as drug premises. He was refused bail and appeared before Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday. The 23-year-old woman was charged with owner/occupier knowingly allow use as drug premises and possess prohibited drug. She was given conditional bail to appear at Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday, April 27.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/M8KGrediVikQYZqsQGkgs8/b898b885-b9e7-4a61-9881-b07c6be3f801.jpg/r2_0_678_382_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg