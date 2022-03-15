coronavirus,

As a nurse for the Royal Flying Doctor Service, Micheal Harper has been busy in the past few weeks travelling to rural and remote communities to give COVID-19 injections. As part of an agreement with the federal government, the Flying Doctor is delivering booster vaccinations and have begun administering primary vaccinations to children aged between five and 11-years-old. The vaccination clinics have been in areas like Wee Waa, Armatree, Gulargambone, Baradine, Spring Ridge and Quirindi. ALSO MAKING NEWS: There have been many memorable moments for Mr Harper - a non-emergency patient transport registered nurse with the RFDS south eastern section - across the past year while attending these clinics, but one which always stands out was vaccinating an entire family at The Marra. "They were our last patients of the day, and the daughter was scared of needles so asked if she could lie down," Mr Harper said. "She laid down in the dirt, with her feet up on a tree and I gave her the vaccine. You just have to be adaptable." Mr Harper has been part of the vaccine rollout since 2021. He said the clinics provided an easy way for people in rural and remote communities to get the vaccine. "Many people aren't able to get into town, they might have hundreds of kilometres to drive just to get to a pharmacy, so having our clinics in these rural and remote locations allows them to easily access a vaccine," Mr Harper said. Gulargambone's Rikki Hammond received her first and second vaccination with the RFDSSE last year and was one of the first group of people to have her booster when the vaccination team returned in February. "I have children so decided to get the vaccine for them; it's to keep them safe," she said. Ms Hammond attended the clinic with her family, including her young niece, who received her first vaccination dose with the Flying Doctor. Mr Harper said the young girl was "a trooper." Mr Harper said he was proud to be a part of the national COVID vaccination response. "We've attended very remote locations, so if it wasn't for these clinics communities may have had real difficulty accessing a vaccination," he said. "We're just doing our bit to help and it's very rewarding."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/szmxUse7pKRunEdvcxFUnw/106d096a-72ea-453e-84e0-fbf90b4f4d3e.jpg/r0_393_4032_2671_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg