A sell-out event at Dubbo has celebrated regional women in a night of networking, connecting and collaborating. Powerful Steps founder Tory Archbold delivered the keynote address at The Exchange Women's Assembly on Thursday, which also featured panels of female founders and entrepreneurs. More than 90 guests from as far away as Wagga Wagga and Tamworth, and a strong turnout from Dubbo and nearby towns, attended. It was the third annual event hosted by The Exchange to coincide with International Women's Day and NSW Women's Week. Six months in planning, it came after two years of COVID-19. The Exchange manager Kate Wade said the assembly was a great success. "This year's event attracted over 90 women from across the region, and was a combination of panel sessions hosted by Jennifer Cowley, a keynote address from Tory Archbold of Powerful Steps, followed by a beautiful evening of networking, connecting and collaborating," she said. "A huge thanks to our sponsors Destination NSW, Commonwealth Bank, Lumus Imaging, the Commercial Hotel and Alexandria Digital, for their support and for helping us inspire and celebrate our regional women." Tickets to the assembly, held in the restored clocktower home of The Exchange in the main street, sold out in two days, which was a record for the organisation, Mrs Wade said. "It tells me that the community is ready to get out, and connect with other people face-to-face," she said. "It tells me The Exchange has a really good offering of bringing these amazing panellists and speakers together. "There's not many places or events where you get the calibre of speakers that we're bringing together in one room, and I think that really has excited people in the community." The Exchange was launched in 2018 by Agrifutures Rural Women's Award winner Jillian Kilby as a community and co-working space to build capacity to increase the chance of commercial success of start-ups and owners scaling businesses. Ms Archbold praised The Exchange for creating a "community for people to tap into". "Like Kate said, I think how incredible that you get all these amazing women in the room who are willing to travel to connect with each other," she said. "That's incredibly powerful." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

