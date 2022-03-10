news, local-news, Tory Archbold, Dubbo, The Exchange

Women are "so powerful when they tap into each other", says the leader of a global online community, visiting Dubbo to share her inspiration at an event for female founders. "When... they partner with each other, they step outside their comfort zone - they can learn, they can grow, they can evolve," Tory Archbold said. Ms Archbold, founder of Powerful Steps, was the keynote speaker at The Exchange Dubbo's third annual Women's Assembly on Thursday, in what was also a fortuitous chance for her to return to the city of her childhood. With a bio that includes Torstar, the brand and communications agency she started and led for 20 years, working with the likes of Zara and Victoria's Secret, Ms Archbold is now sought by top-performing Australian corporates to inspire their leadership teams. "...when I started Powerful Steps, I said to myself, I really want to go back to my grassroots, because I spent some of my childhood in Dubbo," she said. Ms Archbold even featured the city on her manifestation board. "...building a powerful business is all about community, so I was really excited and surprised actually when the Commonwealth Bank Women In Focus approached me and said we want to refer you on to Kate from The Exchange for this keynote speaking for International Women's Day," she said. "...I said 'you're never going to believe this, but I actually went to primary school in Dubbo'. "So for anyone listening, I always say, dreams do become reality, like you can actually put something out there into the universe and then it will come back in the most surprising way." Speaking to the Daily Liberal in the hours before the assembly, the dynamo on a mission was excited about an in-person event, and for what it could offer the 100 ticket holders. "Human connection is the most powerful connection, and I feel in the past couple of years because everything has been virtual, people have lost that connection, so for an event like this at The Exchange, it's so critical, just to be able to give someone a hug and ask them in person how they are," she said. "And also for regional women, I feel coming together like this is so powerful, and also tapping into the power of other women's stories, what I'm most excited about is listening to all these incredible people who are on the panel today. "Because the power of their stories is what inspires me to become a better person and I'm sure the power of my story will somehow tap into other people's dreams and hopefully allow them to take powerful steps forward to translate those into reality. "...I would love to be involved in events like this ongoing, because I think that it's community spirit but it's showing women the possibilities."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/kfuwY3afmKwk75A6TFwuEs/ba9a531e-d586-48ed-8839-15868855bf54.JPG/r0_93_3960_2330_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg