Price Attack Dubbo growing with support of local employment and community

news, local-news,

After just four months, Dubbo's Price Attack has flourished and its manager wants to thank the community for their support. Dubbo Price Attack franchisee Kim Mooney said despite being nervous in the lead up to opening late last year, the response from the region had been overwhelming. "I love it, just love it - it is the best thing I have ever done," she said. "The people from Dubbo and the surrounding areas have just been unbelievably supportive." Determined to open before Christmas, Ms Mooney said they were down to the wire stocking shelves before opening at 2pm on December 22 last year. "I actually tossed up whether or not to leave it that afternoon and open the next morning, but people started gathering outside the door," she said. "It was an amazing experience. I was blown away by it all." Ms Mooney has not only added to the Dubbo retail landscape with her business, but has employed four experienced local hairdressers including Leanne Triplett, Brendan Simpson, Brittney Barrett and Samantha Lee - who was named Dubbo's Hairdresser of the Year for 2021. "I believe I've got the best staff," she said. In addition she has also employed retail assistants, both casual and full-time, and has plans to train apprentices as the business develops. Ms Mooney swapped her 30-year career with NSW Health as registered nurse and clinical nurse educator to be her own boss. She was introduced to the national retailer eight years ago when her daughter Teagan worked for Price Attack in Orange. As part of her work as a nurse, Ms Mooney said she was greatly involved in the mental health space, so understood how important it is for people to feel good about themselves. "My main aim was to give people a pleasing space to visit and the support I've received [since opening] shows this is working," Ms Mooney said. "I just love talking to people every day. I come to work every day with a smile." Price Attack salons boast both retail and salon experiences. Ms Mooney has her eyes on the local wedding sector with plans to create a special hair experience for upcoming brides. "I've had a lot of locals, saying 'thank you for bringing a Price Attack to Dubbo this is awesome', but it's me saying thank you to everyone for your amazing support," Ms Mooney said. Showing a confidence in bricks and mortar stores, Price Attack Salons Australia announced its interest in Dubbo as a "key location" in August 2020. The opening was delayed due to COVID-19.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/M8KGrediVikQYZqsQGkgs8/121a7184-62ba-401d-a002-e61c9143a10a.jpg/r0_41_1840_1081_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg