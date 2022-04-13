Dubbo residents slosh through wettest April in almost 30 years

news, local-news,

It is the wettest Dubbo April in nearly 30 years and we're not even halfway through the month. To 9am April 13, 118.2 millimetres of rain fell at Dubbo Airport - more than any other entire April month back to 1994, according to Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) records. The rain fell over four days: Thursday, April 7 (1.2 millimetres), Friday, April 8 (29.2 millimetres), Saturday, April 9 (50.2 millimetres) and Sunday, April 10 (37.6 millimetres). Weatherzone Meteorologist, Tom Hough, said the rainfall event was due to a moisture-laden trough which was over inland NSW at the time. "Indirectly, the influence of La Nina is still leading to wetter-than-normal conditions over eastern Australia," Mr Hough said. He said the wet days were set to continue, with rain forecast for the next few months - well into winter. "La Nina is continuing and weakening in early winter, but it will still influence eastern Australia during that time," Mr Hough said. "From May to July we are looking at slightly above average rain, and from June to August there is a 60 per cent chance of above-average rainfall." He said the next significant rain event in Dubbo was forecast to be around April 22-23, but this could change. Looking back to 1994, the highest rainfall for any other April was 105.8 millimetres, back in 2000. This is compared to April 2021 when only 1.8 millimetres fell for the entire month. In April 2019 and April 2002, no rain fell at all in Dubbo, according to BOM. The highest rainfall of any month recorded back to 1994 was 173.8mm in March 2000.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/SbEjeZH44W2WcVuMCh8qu8/6ea97fe9-d069-4910-b328-3a67e43413ad.jpg/r0_212_3600_2246_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg