Tributes are flowing to a former Dubbo mayor and "fantastic bloke" who left his mark on a sport at the local and state levels, and on the wider community. Arthur Mortimer, who served multiple terms on Dubbo City Council, died on Saturday. He is being remembered as a valued civic leader and for his contribution to the early stages of aged care facility Orana Gardens. He was also a life member of Dubbo Kart Club and Karting NSW. Cr Dickerson reports many former councillors have shared fond memories of their time working with Mr Mortimer, who died after a battle with cancer. Cr Dickerson said Mr Mortimer, a councillor from 1983 to 1987 and then from 1991 to 2004 and mayor from 1986-7, brought a lot of expertise to the role. Mr Mortimer was instrumental in persuading the council to retain all of the "kidney blocks" in the council's Dulhunty subdivision for the RSL club to allow the progressive development of Orana Gardens. "As a draughtsman, Mr Mortimer brought considerable skills and a planning perspective to his role as a councillor, he also made considerable contributions to Dubbo in his work life - such as the integrated planning layout for Orana Gardens," Cr Dickerson said. "Mr Mortimer was a very valuable member of council, I'd like to thank him for his contributions to our community and on behalf of the current council I send our sincere condolences to his family and friends at this sad time." Orana Gardens Ltd CEO Clint Grose said Mr Mortimer was "instrumental" in assisting the Dubbo RSL Sub-Branch and club in acquiring the land and subsequently designing the layout of the first four stages of Orana Gardens, which was originally known as Orana Gardens Estate. As more land was acquired he had worked to plan the layout of the village and hostel. "The land acquired with the assistance of Arthur totals 16 acres," Mr Grose said. "On behalf of the board, management and residents of Orana Gardens Ltd, I would like to pass on our sincere condolences to Arthur's family and celebrate the visionary work he did to ensure moving into the future our community has a facility and village that continues to support the elders of the Dubbo community." Dubbo Kart Club founding member and vice president Bert Wrigley said Mr Mortimer had come to the club due to his son Tim racing and had quickly lent his hand to all aspects of the club. He had served as treasurer, secretary, president, lap scorer, and race secretary, his "really good eye for detail" an asset. "He was a fantastic bloke and did so much, and even at a state level in karting, highly-respected," Mr Wrigley said. "Because he was the kind of guy who knows the rules in and out, and some people sort of gloss over things a little bit, but he'd always know, 'you can't do this, and you shouldn't be doing that'. "So from the state perspective, they did lean on him a lot to make sure the i's were dotted and the t's were crossed. "He's definitely left his mark on our club and the people as a group. "...He was a really big wheel in our club, as well as in the community generally, he always was a community-minded bloke, and I think he did a lot to make sure Dubbo was always seen in a good light." Mr Mortimer's funeral will be held at 2pm on April 20 at St Andrew's Chapel, in Wingewarra Street.

