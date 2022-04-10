sport, local-sport,

As special as it was to be named Steve Waugh Medalist last week, Chris Tremain said repeatedly through the night he'd swap it in an instance for team success. The Yeoval product capped a stellar comeback by collecting the top individual honour in the men's game in NSW on Thursday night and while he spoke of the satisfaction he felt after getting back to his best form, he also spoke at length about the state of play for the Blues. Former NSW great and Australian fast bowler Geoff Lawson was another who spoke at Thursday night's awards and he talked about how NSW has long been described the best state, province or district in world cricket. READ ALSO: - Coady takes out top prize while Patterson cleans up at DDCA awards - Doolan's double leads Panthers to a solid opening round victory - Spurs stumble in final minutes to escape '75 clash with a draw There's a certain pride that comes with playing for NSW, he said, and there's also the expectation of success. But in the last eight seasons the Blues have only won the Sheffield Shield - the premier domestic long format competition in this country - once. That one title came in the 2019/20 season when the Blues were named champions after being top of the table when the competition was cancelled due to the COVID pandemic. Tremain is one of the most successful players in the current NSW squad as he won three Shield titles between 2015 and 2019 during a hugely successful stint with Victoria. The fast bowler knows what it takes to win but, having returned home ahead of the 2020/21 season, said that's not something currently engrained in the Blues' squad. NSW's greatest strength, according to Tremain, also provides the state's biggest challenge. Given the huge number of elite players in the NSW system, many like Pat Cummins, Steve Smith and Nathan Lyon are regularly on national duty and rarely play for their state while the competition for places in the Blues' squad means promising youngsters are often lured to other states for the chance of more regular playing time. "NSW constantly turns over a really good crop of young cricketers and they'll keep doing that," Tremain said. "It's a double-edged sword as you get amazing groups of cricketers but you also have that high turnover. "While talented, we need to work out how to win Shield games and how to win Shield titles." NSW went into the final round of the 2021/22 season an outside chance of making the final. They needed a strong win over South Australia to be any chance and the young and injury-hit Blues squad - captained by 22-year-old Jason Sangha - ultimately lost by five wickets after setting the Redbacks a testing total of 326. While that defeat hurt, Tremain added his teammates could take plenty from the desire and determination shown within the South Australia squad that day. "Although we're exceptionally talented, we need to work out how that talent can be transferred into success," he said.

