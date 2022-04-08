sport, local-sport,

Chris Tremain has faced a huge amount of challenges in the past two years but he knows he isn't alone during what has been a testing time for so many around the world. On Thursday night when he was awarded the Steve Waugh Medal, the highest honour in men's cricket in NSW, it was something he spoke about. After returning to his home state following a largely successful stint in Victoria, the Yeoval product failed to play a single match for the NSW Blues in the 2020/21 season and many doubted if he'd ever recapture his best form. That was difficult and missing his grandmother's funeral during the last off-season due to COVID restrictions as he played in Darwin was more so. READ ALSO: - Who is best of the west? New premiership fuels league rivalry - Bulls preparing for a tough visiting side in search of their first WPL win - ON THE MOVE | Player signings for the 2022 Peter McDonald Premiership But on a night like Thursday, when he was recognised by his peers after an incredible comeback season, it was one of the good moments worth savouring. "I just want people to understand that life has been pretty shit for two years," Tremain said. "But there are speckles of good things that happen. I hope that when things are looking good and promising you understand where you came from and you'd be a fool not to remember what scars you. "The last two years have scarred me but I hope that people appreciate how happy I feel tonight, I understand that the last 24 months have been a challenge for everyone." Tremain's maturity and sense of selflessness was clear during his speeches after he collected both the Steve Waugh Medal and NSW Sheffield Shield player of the tournament prize. For a state and team like NSW, one so used to success, the 2021/22 was disappointing as the Blues missed out on playing in the Shield final while they were beaten by Western Australia in the Marsh One-Day Cup decider. Thirty-year-old Tremain shone in the Shield campaign, taking 24 wickets at an average of 15 while he averaged a very handy 24 with the bat. Finishing the night with the Steve Waugh Medal, an awarded decided by votes from players, coaches and match officials, was "exceptionally satisfying" but he repeated time and time again he'd swap it for team success in a heartbeat. "Personal recognition is great when it's voted by your peers," he said. "It means your peers want to play cricket with you and I'm getting to the stage in my career now where all I want is to win titles and I want to be the type of player people want to play with." When speaking about his own game, Tremain said he never lost faith in his own ability. After making his debut for Australia in the 50-over format in South Africa in late 2016 and then earning selection in the Test squad in 2018 it seemed his career was going from strength to strength. From that to not playing for Victoria or NSW after is return home had many thinking we'd seen the best of the country star. Rather than put pressure on himself Tremain, with the help of a member of the NSW coaching staff, simply got back to basics. "I was always confident," Tremain said. "I had a good conversation with Shawn Bradstreet, who's our assistant bowling coach, and he told me to just go and do my job. "I tried to overcomplicate things and be better than I was and be something I wasn't. He gave me the most simple piece of advice and that was something I'd overlooked for two years. "I knew that I was good enough to play first-class cricket. I knew I was good enough to contribute. Whether I was good enough to be in the position I am know, I don't know, but what I did understand was that when I got selected, if I just went about my job and I did that, I would be okay and the team would be okay." Tremain also touched on his country roots during the night, paying tribute to advice from his dad during an acceptance speech while the former RSL-Whitney Cup quick added he'll never forget where he came from. "Country is a big portion of my identity and it's something I never want to lose," he said. "I live at Tamarama, 75 metres from the beach and I'm still as country as they come and I don't want to lose that."

