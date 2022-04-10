sport, local-sport,

IN round one he bagged a brace and on Saturday Agieg Aluk was in the spotlight again for Bathurst '75 as he helped them salvage a 2-all against Orana Spurs. As the clocked ticked down in the round two Western Premier League match at Bathurst's Proctor Park, it looked as if Spurs would hold on to win despite being a man down for a big portion of the second half. But with two minutes left, '75 got in behind Spurs and crossed the ball into the box. While a defender got a touch, the ball fell at the feet of Aluk on top of the six-yard box and he pounced on the opportunity. "There were lots of good moments and the thing for us, when we wanted to play some good football and play feet, we looked really good," Bathurst '75 coach Mark Comerford said. "We created a lot of opportunities and we looked dangerous and got into their defensive third relatively easily, we just lacked a little bit from not taking a couple of chances in both halves. "Like once we got the first goal, we had a couple of chances after that and had we taken one to make it 2-0, it would've been difficult for them. READ ALSO: After a scoreless first half, it was '75 who finally broke the stalemate thanks to Luke Mutton. Soon after Spurs were reduced to 10 men after a player was sent off for his second yellow card infringement. Things were looking good for '75 and the WPL newcomers pushed as they looked to make it two wins from as many starts for 2022. But Spurs were the next to score off what Comerford labelled "a cracking free kick". "It was left-to-right, in the top right hand corner, so it was a good free kick," he said. "That got them back in the game and they lifted their intensity a little bit." Spurs then took the lead off the back of another free kick. Taken on halfway the ball was sent long towards goal and while Comerford felt his goalkeeper was impeded when trying to take possession, no penalty was called, the visitors got the ball and slotted home. It took Aluk's late finish for '75 to force a draw and while Comerford lamented missed chances which could've meant another win for his men, he was happy they didn't end up empty-handed. "I probably look at it more as two points lost than a point gained because for a vast majority of the game I thought our football was good and we created some good opportunities," he said. "The game was totally different to what we played last week. Their intensity and their enthusiasm, desire to win the ball back was so different to CYMS ... it was definitely a step up from last week." In the round's other matches, Macquarie United had the week off with the bye and will return to the field after Easter.

