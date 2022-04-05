sport, local-sport,

He may not have been able to feature in the CYMS Cougars' grand final side due to injury but Tom Coady was still named the Herb Whitney Memorial Trophy Cricketer of the Year at the recent DDCA awards night. A wicket-keeper by trade, Coady took out the top award of the night while Marty Jeffrey, Brock Larance and Ben Patterson also received some prestigious awards. The 18-year-old wicket-keeper admitted he was pretty shocked to win the award ahead of some other players. "It's a bit of a shock, I probably haven't had the best year this year and a lot of other people have stood up," he said. "I wasn't really expecting to get that award but it's a massive privilege." For Coady, the 2021/22 season was likely his last in Dubbo before heading to Sydney, where he will link up with Eastern Suburbs Cricket Club, a move which will seem him rubbing shoulders with the likes of former Australian Test wicketkeeper Peter Nevill. In the other awards, Patterson was named winner of the Barry Hildebrandt Daily Liberal Cricket of the Year while also being named the RSL Whitney Cup's Best and Fairest to go along with the Ian Drake Memorial Shield All-Rounder of the Year. Rugby stalwart Glenn Shepherd was named the winner of the Dennis Cox DDCA Presidents Award for his effort across the season. READ ALSO: Jeffrey was named Peter Morrison Night Cricketer of the Year while Larance was named the winner of Bede Morton Shield for Outstanding Player of the Final as well as being the RSL Whitney Cup's top run-scorer. RSL Colts won the Club Championship by a narrow margin ahead of CYMS and Newtown. Pradeep George won the RSL Kelly Cup Best and Fairest award while Tony Harding and Glenn Healey picked up the bowling and batting aggregate awards respectively. Newtown Ducks' Jack Kempston won the RSL Pinnington Cup Best and Fairest while also finishing with the batting aggregate award. Narromine skipper Doug Potter won the bowling aggregate for the RSL Pinnington Cup while Souths spinner Lachlan Rummans won the RSL Whitney Cup's bowling aggregate award taking 28 wickets for the season. RSL Colts all-rounder Riley Keen was named the Under 16 player of the year while his sister Caitlin won the Jaspal Bansal Memorial Trophy for Female Cricketer of the Year. Macquarie quick Will Skinner won the Rookie of the Year award while John De Lyall was named the Davis Family Award Umpire of the Year. CYMS captain Ben Knaggs was named the Lloyd Keir Memorial Trophy Rep Player of the Year for his efforts in Dubbo's Western Zone Premier League season.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/118079462/eec42795-5413-4b35-bdec-82435a4ab137.JPG/r4_844_8252_5504_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg