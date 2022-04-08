news, local-news,

It looks like long weekend drives for Easter holidays is on everyone's mind with petrol prices across the city and nearby towns going down. The cheapest on Friday was E10 for $161.9 a litre at Shell Brocklehurst and within the city, United at East Cobra Street is $165.7 a litre. At Narromine, Liberty at Burraway Street is $165.9; Metro petroleum at Arthur Street in Wellington is $170.9; Caltex Woolworths along Mitchell Highway and Wheelers Lane is $173.7; Ampol Dulhunty on Windsor Parade is $173.7 for E10 and BP Wellington on Arthur Street is $173.19 for E10. ALSO MAKING NEWS: The highest price in our area is $194.9 at Shell Wellington along Mitchell Highway. These prices are listed on Fuel Check online to keep you updated when the tank needs a full load. Fuel supplier Viva Energy said it has now passed on the full 22.1 cents per litre petrol price cut announced on the Coalition budget last week. Viva has partnered with Coles Express which has offered 10 to 14 cents discount on fuel when customers spend $20 or more. On top of the four cents discount on Coles docket, customers can also avail of another four cents off per litre if they have the AFL LIVE app. Coles Express executive general manager Michael Courtney said the grocery chain wanted to provide more value for their shoppers to help lower their cost of living pressures in time for the Easter holidays when families travel the distances to spend time together. "It's easy to take advantage of this offer. The $20 instore spend qualify for 14 cents per litre discount on fuel can be easily achieved with grocery top up when you've run out or forgotten pick up the essentials or when you're hungry and thirsty on the road." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/168083814/b17b2329-6966-4f09-a9fb-9c6f6bca35c8.jpg/r0_285_3840_2455_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg