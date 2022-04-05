news, local-news,

Watch this space for the upcoming Red Earth Multicultural Festival in May which promises to be a colourful event not to be missed. More than 3,000 families and individuals in search of new jobs and homes have relocated to the Dubbo region since the pandemic hit metropolitan centres and the festival will be a way of getting to know the city. The local Indigenous community will stage a Welcome to Country for the region's oldtimers and those who have just arrived. The festival was funded with $5,000 grant from Multicultural NSW's Strong Together Grants Program to enable Connective Indigenous Corporation to host the festival. ALSO MAKING NEWS: New residents will have a chance to learn and embrace the world's oldest culture through a series of local events being supported by the NSW government, Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders said. "From our First Nations people, to those more recent arrivals who have chosen to call the Dubbo region home, cultural diversity is part of our identity," Mr Saunders said. "This funding will enable CIC to bring those people and cultures together, in a format that is open, inviting, informative and engaging for the whole community. "This event will also be an opportunity for people to talk, listen and develop respect and understanding for each other and the cultural strengths we all have." CIC project manager Rob Salt the invitation is extended for everyone from multicultural background to come along and enjoy foods, music and family entertainment. CIC is covering the cost of catering and transporting those who need it to reduce financial constraints on anyone who wants to attend the event, Mr Salt said. "We're a country with a very old and new history, and we're working through those challenges, but at the end of all the issues that occur in the world, especially at the moment, people just want to connect at a really basic level, yarn, eat, share cultures and knowledge and appreciate Dubbo." Contact rsalt2830@gmail.com for festival enquiries. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/168083814/073ad65e-2753-4232-b870-8127b579401b.jpg/r125_327_3861_2438_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg