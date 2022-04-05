news, local-news,

Women in Walgett and the surrounding areas will have the opportunity to lean about financial empowerment during a one-day workshop in May. Supercharging Women's Wealth and Wellness will be held in Walgett on May 10. The same workshop will also be held in Narrabri and Warialda on the following days. Backed by food and agribusiness banking specialist Rabobank, the workshop program has been designed to give regionally-based women access to financial education in their community. The workshops are free of change. ALSO MAKING NEWS: They have been developed for rural women to reflect on both their net worth and self-worth with a focus on individual goal setting and the development of money management strategies to help achieve those goals. "Women attending the workshops will have the chance to reflect on their purpose and vision for the decade ahead. Develop powerful goals and align their money to their mission and create a practical plan for their next phase," workshop facilitator and co-founder of Verve Money Zoe Lamont said. The initiative has been spearheaded by the southern Queensland and northern NSW Rabo Client Council - the local chapter of the groups of the bank's farming clients who volunteer their time implementing programs that contribute to the sustainability of rural communities. Rabo Client Council vice-chair for southern Queensland and northern NSW Nicky Littlewood said she hoped the in-person workshops would be "a valuable educational, learning and networking opportunity" as participants came together to set their goals for the years ahead. "COVID has prevented many of us from gathering in the last couple of years. The workshops are all about coming together, networking and inspiring ourselves and talking about life and money," Ms Littlewood said. The Supercharging Women's Wealth and Wellness workshops are free, and open to all women. For more information or to apply to attend, contact Ainsley McCallum on 0447 624 885 or Ainsley.McCallum@rabobank.com.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/szmxUse7pKRunEdvcxFUnw/2059b2e4-851a-42a3-b5ae-11feac046468.JPG/r3_601_5881_3922_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg