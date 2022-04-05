news, local-news,

Entries are still open for Rural Aid's Spirit of the Bush photography competition. The competition encourages entrants to capture the true essence of rural Australia. More than 250 entries have already been received. Rural Aid chief executive officer John Walters said it was encouraging to see how eager Australians were to tell the stories of the bush through their photography. ALSO MAKING NEWS: He said the competition was now in it third year and it just kept growing. "The competition's popularity is a testament to how much our nation supports our primary producers. We're so excited to again choose a set of 12 ripper photographs for use in Rural Aid's 2023 calendar," Mr Walters said. As well as being included in the 2023 calendar, winners will also receive a $250 pre-paid Visa card. Entries can be made via the Spirit of the Bush section of the Rural Aid website, or by tagging #SOTB2022 in your Instagram or Facebook caption. A Rural Aid panel will choose the winners after the competition closes in May. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/szmxUse7pKRunEdvcxFUnw/4e2bd96e-6f7a-4dd3-be2d-2aaad5dbcaf0.png/r128_82_1600_914_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg