news, local-news,

The sale of the drive-in screen and infrastructure has fallen through, leaving their fate once again uncertain. Dubbo Westview Drive-In operator Jason Yelverton revealed on Monday the buyer of the equipment had "pulled out of the purchase". The revelation came two days after the last ever opening of the Dubbo Westview Drive-In on Saturday night, which attracted hundreds of cars carrying fans coming together for the bittersweet event. The privately-owned Mitchell Highway land on which the drive-in operates was sold in January. The sale of the lot zoned light industrial prompted Mr Yelverton to call for expressions of interest for a new home for the 100-foot by 40-foot screen and projection equipment. In March came the announcement the screen and infrastructure had been sold and would be leaving Dubbo. But on Monday Mr Yelverton advised matters had changed. "Sadly the person who was buying the screen has pulled out of the purchase, so we're at a little bit of a loss again about what's going to happen in the future," he said. "We knew about that a couple of weeks ago, but didn't have the time or the energy to put into, we just had to get on with what we had in front of us, but now we've got to work that out again now." Last week in the lead-up to the final events, Mr Yelverton said the reality was setting in that the drive-in was not going to be there after the weekend. "...and some people saying what are we going to do now, we really lost this, and I think there's a bit of realisation setting in that Dubbo won't have a drive-in after April 2," he said last week. "And what can we try and do, is there somewhere we can put stuff, so there's some people wanting to keep the dream alive, so I guess we just have to wait and see. "I still encourage people, there's an election coming up, make it be known that Dubbo should be home of one of the very few drive-ins left in NSW, and the only one west of the mountains."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/kfuwY3afmKwk75A6TFwuEs/4e128353-80d0-4a24-84b3-41a408de6dd8.JPG/r0_229_8256_4894_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg