The gates have closed for the final time at the Dubbo Westview Drive-In after a send-off to remember on Saturday night. Fans of all ages in hundreds of vehicles flocked to the icon for one last movie under the stars. A chorus of car horns sounded in an expression of patrons' appreciation as the credits to Grease rolled on to the big screen, signalling the end of an era. The Mitchell Highway land on which the drive-in operates was sold in January, spelling a new chapter for the site, zoned as light industrial. It had been home to the Westview Drive-In from 1970 to the mid-1980s and the backdrop of many memories, before standing dormant for three decades. Its revival starting in 2017 has allowed people to relive the iconic experience, rarely available since the demise of most drive-in cinemas. On Saturday night patrons dressed in Grease-themed outfits, taking their inspiration from the characters Sandy, Danny, the T-Birds and the Pink Ladies. Classic cars with Cadillac, Pontiac, Ford Mustang and Holden Kingswood badges, among others dotted the parking bays. Some drive-in fans travelled hundreds of kilometres to be part of the night. Peter Carmichael of Bathurst brought his family, retracing a road they have often taken since the drive-in reopened. They had been to about 20 movies at the Dubbo attraction, starting with Footrot Flats, he said. "Sometimes we'll go down there two nights on a weekend, so we drive down and back, just to watch the movies," he said. "It's great." For Mr Carmichael the drive-in brought back childhood memories, and for his children, aged 14, 12 and 7, it was a chance to experience the good old days. "When I was a kid I used to go to the drive-in at Broken Hill, so when I found out the drive-in was open there [at Dubbo], went and took our kids, because they'd never been to a drive-in, and it was great, they loved it, sitting out under the stars watching movies," he said. "Jason and the team, they've done a great job out there." Mr Carmichael had a mixture of emotions attending the final night. "Yes, the kids are really upset that it's shutting," he said. "Even we're a bit upset about it. "It was good to take them, and they got that experience." Drive-in operator Jason Yelverton and his team have spent weeks preparing the final farewell to the venture they've loved. "It was fantastic, the excitement on everyone's faces, and probably the sadness as well, I think everyone was here in really good spirits and I think we sent her out well," he said on Monday. One of his favourite moments had been farewelling patrons at the gate, alongside his team. "I really loved - and I've always loved - going over to the gate and thanking people for coming and saying goodbye, and to be over there and say the final goodbye was pretty special," Mr Yelverton said. The audience's reaction at the end of the movie was also special. "It was nice when - the drive-in is different, there's no clapping, it's horn-tooting, and those horns did not stop I think for half an hour," Mr Yelverton said. "That was pretty special, and I've had a lot of messages from people saying they had to pull up just down the road because they were in tears and they couldn't drive. "I've never been in another business before that has touched the community like this, because I think there's so many great memories from so many people here that we were able to rekindle or introduce to another generation, so that's been very special." Mr Yelverton said there were about 200 cars at the screening of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone on Friday night, and about double that on Saturday night. Dubbo resident Joy Tasker and her family attended the last two nights, and she said both events had a great atmosphere. "The kids loved seeing people dressed up and the cars at Grease," she said. "We haven't been to the cinema in a long time and it was nice to go out as a family and enjoy a relaxing evening together. "Was very sad to see all the staff at the gate at the end of the night waving all of us out. "Thanks didn't seem enough for what they did for Dubbo over the last few years."

