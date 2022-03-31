news, local-news, news, Dubbo, drive-in, Westview, Jason Yelverton, Grease, Harry Potter

The biggest crowd ever at the revived Dubbo Westview Drive-In is expected at its final night as a community comes to say a reluctant farewell. Huge demand for the finale on Saturday night saw general admission car tickets sell out in mid-March and gold class tickets all snapped up a week ago. Drive-in enthusiast Penny Browning was among those to secure a ticket early, sad to be saying "goodbye forever". New seated ticket options were released to give more people the chance to experience the last event, when Grease will screen. The second-last opening on Friday night for Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone was also edging closer to a full house, with fewer than 30 tickets left by Wednesday. Drive-in operator and leading force in its revival Jason Yelverton is preparing to welcome patrons through the gates of the Westview, a place dear to his heart. "It's pretty amazing really, it will be our biggest crowd that we've ever had since it reopened, and really looking forward to welcoming everyone and for them to have an amazing night, and one I'm sure they'll remember for the rest of their lives," he said. The Westview opened in 1970 with a 550-car capacity and 100-foot by 40-foot screen, becoming a popular social spot before dwindling patronage in the 1980s led to its closure, a fate shared by many other drive-ins across Australia. It sat dormant for 32 years on the city's western outskirts - but was the focus of fond memories for its patrons - before its revival from 2017. Its reopening attracted people of all generations, one of the only drive-ins in NSW, and its operator reported more than 30,000 people had come through the gates. The land on which it operated was sold in January, leading to the end of its second era. Earlier this month it was confirmed the screen and other infrastructure had been sold and would be leaving Dubbo. For Mr Yelverton the past five years has been a lot of hard work but rewarding. "I got one message that really resonated, it was a very nice message to receive," he said. "It reads 'good on you guys for sticking it out for as long as you could, I've never heard a bad word said about the drive-in from anyone, so congratulations on keeping it amazing all of this time'. "I take people's enjoyment personally, I want people to have the very best time they've ever had, every time they come. "To get that text validated the experience that we try to give people has actually been working." Patrons are being encouraged to come along with a smile, welcomed to dress up in Grease or Harry Potter style and have "the best night ever". "I don't think anyone's going to be in a hurry to get out of the gates on Saturday night, that's for sure," Mr Yelverton said. "Yes, I'd say there will be a few lingerers, and I'd say me and my family might be some of them, and might open a can of beer and toast the drive-in and sit back and enjoy the atmosphere for the last time." Patron Rodney Cox said in a post to the Daily Liberal's Facebook page the drive-in had been "unique" and "wonderful", and he felt "so lucky to experience it again". Michelle Tibbins McDonald shared some memories of the first era of the drive-in. "Lots of illegal activity lol, getting in the boot of the car and having to climb out when we got there," she said in a post to the Daily Liberal's Facebook page. "Living in Catherine Drive and walking up, getting through the fence to watch Jaws! "Watching my first two movies there legally that time with mum and dad we saw Love Story and Windows through the Sky. "The good old days."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/kfuwY3afmKwk75A6TFwuEs/5793cd9f-9d6c-47f2-b55b-a3dc8b26446e.jpg/r3_285_5566_3428_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg