Dubbo Westview Drive-In operator Jason Yelverton says he's excited the buyer of the giant outdoor screen is "a very community-focused guy who's got land in regional and rural NSW and that's what he's indicated he'd like to use it for". The revived and iconic attraction has only weeks left after the land it operates on was sold in January. After calling for expressions of interest in giving the equipment a new home, the drive-in announced on Tuesday the sale of the screen and infrastructure, and that it would be leaving Dubbo. The sale is to an undisclosed buyer and at this stage to an undisclosed location, but Mr Yelverton said he had met with the buyer and "discussed their plans, and it aligned I thought very well with what our philosophy was". He said there had been a lot of communities looking at the possibility of putting the drive-in set-up in their town. With the clock ticking, the buyer took the next step. "We were really hoping and aiming for that to remain in regional and rural NSW, which most if not all of the people who were interested were," Mr Yelverton said. "For us, it wasn't about money, it was about making sure... we wouldn't put it out of reach for a lot of the people. "The company that bought it is private, it's not a council, so he'll do what he decides to do with it, but he's a very community-focused guy who's got land in regional and rural NSW and that's what he's indicated he'd like to use it for. "So we're really excited about that and making sure that it was - so many things when we live out in regional and rural NSW that we have to drive such vast distances to go and experience, and from... being involved in it [the drive-in] since it kicked back off in 2017, seeing what it offered people out here was the driver for us wanting to see it stay." The drive-in has movies on every weekend until its end. Tickets sold out to the Disney's Encanto Drive-In Experience fundraiser on Friday night, hosted by Laura Shooter for her charity bike ride. Spots are still available for Saturday's screening of The Blues Brothers. Tickets are selling fast for the final opening on April 2 for Grease. "It's nice to see the people want to come and be a part of the final weeks, and we appreciate that, because they're the reason that we do it," Mr Yelverton said.

