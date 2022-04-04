news, local-news,

There's nothing like art as therapy, and seniors, and people with dementia and their carers, are invited to discover this at upcoming sessions at the Western Plains Cultural Centre. The sessions are being hosted by Artconnectcreative's Sophie Kijas, who is inviting locals to come along and enjoy the power of relationship and connections forged through being creative. "Research shows that engaging in artistic activities can strengthen a sense of purpose, enhance relationships between couples while also meeting others, and can help to reduce anxiety and isolation," Ms Kijas said. No previous experience is required and attendees will have the chance to learn a new technique, or colour-in on a stencil, in a fun and supportive environment. Ms Kijas has been running the same course in Sydney's Northern Beaches for over a year and said its success is what compelled her to bring the experience to Dubbo. She said attendees looked forward to the class each week and they met new friends and even organised get-togethers outside of class. "People forget everything when they're in there and people in the class support each other," she said. Ms Kijas will host the Dubbo sessions in conjunction with art therapist Amy Inglis of Yarnie Therapies. The duo will set a theme for each class, play music and recite poems. Art for Seniors, People Living with Dementia and their Carer will take place on Wednesday, April 6, 1:30-3:30pm (book at bit.ly/3K69hkR) and Tuesday, April 12, 11am-1pm (book at bit.ly/3x1kcIZ) or call Ms Kijas on 0407 901 880.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/SbEjeZH44W2WcVuMCh8qu8/b583f67d-35ba-4881-aca4-08c45defc160.jpg/r0_11_5568_3157_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg