Dubbo Rhinos coach Doug Sandry was determined to play as many trial matches as he could during the pre-season. The Rhinos made great progress in last season's New Holland Agriculture Cup and reached the finals in first grade, reserve grade and colts. But after some changes in personnel during the off-season, the coach knew building familiarity and cohesion would be key. "We wanted as many matches as we could," returning coach Sandry said. "We lost a few players from last season and some new guys have stepped into new roles and we're still adjusting to where people play. "But it's coming along really well." READ ALSO: - Winning culture builds as Blue Bulls impress in Canberra trial clash - Numbers 'a little disappointing' but Roos are setting a professional platform - ON THE MOVE | Player signings for the 2022 Peter McDonald Premiership Things didn't start ideally during pre-season when the annual trip to play trials on the mid-north coast had to be cancelled due to the devastating flooding in that region. But it did little to slow the Rhinos and after playing at the Orange City Tens earlier in the month, the Rhinos made the trip to Boorowa last weekend and took on Braidwood, Wagga Waratahs and the Canberra Royals in a series of matches. It doesn't stop there, as this weekend the first grade and reserve grade sides will head to Mudgee for trials against the hosts, Coonabarabran and Narrabri while hit-outs with Gulargambone and Walgett also await before the New Holland Agriculture Cup season kicks off on April 23. "It's been a really good campaign so far," Sandry added. "It's all coming together and the more footy we play the better we're going to get." As pleasing as it is to get out on the field and put things into practice, the effort and commitment on the training paddock has also been a huge positive for the coach. "They've really pushed themselves to the limit with the strength and conditioning stuff," Sandry said. "That's one thing that really showed over at Boorowa, just how fit we really are. "Our first grade squad will be primed and ready to go for the first game and there will be blokes out there who can realistically play for 80 minutes so I'm really, really happy with how that's gone." The performance of a number of young players has also been a positive. Ethan Smith, Kaiden Hill and Loni Langi have all stepped up during pre-season and proven "they can mix it with the best" in senior footy while Josh Hill is also making an impact after arriving from the Penrith region during the off-season. Kaiden Hill is set to take over the responsibility of the number nine jersey and play halfback in first grade this season but will have plenty of support around him as key playmakers Dale Smith and Nash Forgione are two other players Sandry is excited to see take another step this year. "It's all coming together," Sandry added. The Rhinos start their season proper at home on Saturday, April 23 against Bathurst CSU. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

