Dubbo Kangaroos star Filisone Pauta was one of the standouts as the Central West Blue continued their strong build-up to this year's Country Championships at Canberra last weekend. The Blue Bulls took on the Uni-Norths Owls in men's, women's and colts matches and won two of three. While colts suffered a 26-14 loss, the men's won a close match 31-29, while the women were comfortable winners 29-0. "We played a really high paced, fast system but a lack of game time and fitness probably took its toll," men's coach Dean Oxley said. READ ALSO: - Numbers 'a little disappointing' but Roos are setting a professional platform - 'I think it's a premiership-winning team': Sidelined skipper excited by his Raiders - ON THE MOVE | Player signings for the 2022 Peter McDonald Premiership "We made a few uncharacteristic errors but in saying that we scored 31 points. 31-29 indicates it was a poor defensive game but we had 20 players up against their top 30. "The team finished second in the Canberra competition last year, which is a really high standard. So I was really impressed with the application from the boys. "To get the win was an absolute bonus to keep that winning culture going." While there'll be limited opportunities to meet together before the Country Championships in June, Oxley said he's hoping to improve his team's defence. "We did some statistical analysis through Sydney University and defence is certainly an area we're focused on working on in the lead-up to the carnival," he said. "With the amount of ball we turned over, it was indicative of our fitness levels than our skill levels. There's work to be done. "There's seven club games before the carnival, so that will help. I'm not getting too concerned about what I saw there. I was happy to see us play a high standard game of football." Forbes' Miniti Tonga, Dan Ryan of Parkes and former NSW Country representative Pauta were singled out for praise. "Miniti is a strong halfback, who played off the bench last year for the Blue Bulls," Oxley said. "It was great to see Dan Ryan returning to the group. He had an outstanding day, when he hasn't had much football in recent years. To go straight into that level and standout, I was super impressed with him. "Filisone Pauta is a class player and his leadership was outstanding. When he was with the ball, he was really impressive." It's expected the Blue Bulls will have a training session on the Sunday following the opening round of the Central West Rugby Union competition on April 24. Oxley will be hoping to have a few more training sessions in the lead up to the Country Championships. "It's a challenge for these men who have other commitments in their lives and their clubs on the Saturday. It's a large ask but I thoroughly enjoyed it on Saturday. The attitude on the field and off the field was outstanding," he said.

