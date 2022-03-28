sport, local-sport,

Dubbo trainer Clint Lundholm doesn't expect a delay of a couple of days to impact the chances of a strong team he's taking to the Wellington Boot meeting. The annual meeting was shifted to Tuesday after persistent rain over a number of days left the Wellington track unsuitable for racing on Sunday. Lundholm is set to have a team of five in action on Tuesday, headlined by Raging Rush in the $200,000 Wellington Boot (1100m) main event and Notabadidea in the $100,000 Wellington Cup (1700m). Promising sprinter Beauchamp, Fearless Mila and Obey are also down to race at the rich showcase meeting. "Everyone is in the same boat," Lundholm said ahead of the rescheduled meeting. "My horses usually have the day off before the races so they've missed two days of work but they went out this (Monday) morning and they were nice and fresh. "If they can't miss just a little bit of work then we're not doing our jobs right and I think all my horses are fully fit and feeling well so you'll see the best of them there." READ ALSO: - Perfectly-timed help run helps Bullock secure Iron Horse and a treble - Respectful rivalry shines in close-fought decider battle - ON THE MOVE | Player signings for the 2022 Peter McDonald Premiership Raging Rush was first emergency for the Wellington Boot on Monday but Lundholm fully expects there to be at least one scratching. The colt, which has some Wellington Race Club committee members among its ownership, debuted in the Boot Prelude at Coonamble earlier this month and ran seventh. "He's definitely come on and improved," Lundholm said. "He's not a really big two-year-old but he's a nice type and he ran a great race at Coonamble and when he balanced up and he found the line well. "The alley (gate 16) isn't ideal but if it's a wet track he'll get cover and no doubt he'll run on and run a nice race." While a win is the obvious goal in an event like the Boot, Lundholm said he would be delighted to see Raging Rush finish in the top six given the field features promising city gallopers like the Peter Robl-trained Deep Expectation, Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott's Sweet Baby Boom and Belriah from the stables of Gary Portelli. The Boot will be run after the cup, where Clayton Gallagher will ride Notabadidea for Lundholm. A winner of cups at Coonabarabran and Gilgandra, Notabadidea has run fifth in each of his past two starts at Quirindi and Orange. "We had a little bit of setback after Quirindi but his trial was good and he looked the winner at Orange the other but probably just peaked out on his run," Lundholm said. "He's had that run and he's been nice and well at home. The wet track shouldn't concern him and he should be pretty well suited to it. "We think he's a chance. He drops five-and-a-half kilos on his last few runs so he'll be a hope, for sure." Of Lundholm's other three hopes, Beauchamp seems a strong chance in the KFC Zinger sprint over 900m after an exciting debut win for the Dubbo trainer at Coonamble earlier this month. "He's a very nice horse," Lundholm said, Beauchamp having most recently been previously trained by Lee Freedman. "When he came to us we just freshened him up and he had a month between runs. We learnt a bit about the horse and it worked out great for us." Racing starts at 1.15pm at Wellington on Tuesday. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dCXpDgwTEgA52iNCe5aWtJ/ba39c2d4-9eb7-44e2-b0d6-e9f61bb6e5bb.JPG/r110_798_7449_4945_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg