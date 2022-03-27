sport, local-sport,

A perfectly-timed run from Aaron Bullock helped Insider Trader take out the $40,000 Iron Horse feature at Wellington Race Club on Friday. One of the real highlights of the annual Wellington Boot event, the iconic 2400m Iron Horse headlines the first day of carnival. One of the very few 2400m races run in the region, the Iron Horse delivered another thrilling finish on Friday. READ ALSO: - Grand final win with close mates a highlight for man of the match Larance - Experience and winning form boosts Boot hopes of Last Bid Liam - ON THE MOVE | Player signings for the 2022 Peter McDonald Premiership The Gregory Hickman-trained Insider Trader ($3.40 favourite) never led in the race until the very final few strides. Well ridden by Bullock, Insider Trader sat midfield for much of the journey but had work to do late as it appeared Nicholas (James Innes Jnr, $8,50) had pinched when he streaked away down the hill and into the home straight on the final lap. But Bullock stuck to the rails and pushed forward before moving out past Shylock (Serg Lisnyy, $5) and past Nicholas late on to win by a nose. House Wins (Ben Looker, $41) ran home well to finish third. The result made it a race-to-race double for Bullock and Hickman after they combined to win a Class 1 and Maiden Plate (1700m) with Vancouver Khan ($2.60 favourite). It also completed a treble for Bullock after he won early in the day with the Damien Lane-trained Sterny Bear ($3.40). The other main event on day one of the carnival, the Golden Spurs Benchmark 58 Handicap (1400m) was won by the promising Ferus. Trained at Dubbo by Clint Lundholm, Ferus (Jake Barrett, $4.80) won by almost four lengths on Friday after finishing a strong third in the Country Championships Qualifier at Coonamble the start prior. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

