The famed Wellington Boot will now be run on Tuesday after Sunday's meeting was abandoned due to the state of the rain-affected track. A bumper crowd was expected at Wellington Race Club for the showcase meeting but a heavy downpour on Thursday night and continued rain in the days following meant the track was unsuitable for racing on Sunday. Racing NSW stewards made the announcement shortly after walking the track with a number of jockeys at roughly midday. READ ALSO: - Grand final win with close mates a highlight for man of the match Larance - ON THE MOVE | Player signings for the 2022 Peter McDonald Premiership - Panthers down 12-man Knights in front of record-breaking Bathurst crowd Racing NSW was quick to confirm a new date for the meeting and it will now be contested on Tuesday. Fields for all eight races remain the same. The $200,000 Wellington Boot two-year-old feature headlines the meeting but the Wellington Cup and Wellington Town Plate are just two of the other high-profile races to be run on Tuesday. Despite the storm on Thursday, one which resulted in trees falling at the Wellington track, day one of the annual Boot carnival was able to be completed on Friday. Jockey Aaron Bullock starred there, riding a winning treble.

