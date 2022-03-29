news, local-news,

Hair was coloured, cut, and shaved at Orana Heights Public School on Monday, all in a bid to beat blood cancer. Nine students and three teachers from the primary school have spent the last several months growing out their hair and mullets, but braved the shave to raise as much money as possible for the World's Greatest Shave. Despite an initial goal of $5000, the school with 700 students managed to raise over $8000 for the Leukaemia Foundation. READ ALSO: Funds raised from the national event go toward supporting the growing number of Australians diagnosed with blood cancer including leukaemia, lymphoma, myeloma and other related blood disorders. Orana Heights event organiser Jacob Sandry said the support from the school community reflected how prominent cancer was in so many lives. "We noticed a lot of kids, especially our boys were growing their hair out into mullets and things, and we just thought it was a good chance to cut some of them off for a good cause," he said. "We had a heap of fun doing it, and warming ourselves up to the event." Students Joel Edwards, Braley Shipp, Zavier Lee, Jayden Sepping, Toby Luckie, Jeff Leonard, Elijah Sargent, Knox McLean and Leo McTiernan braved the razor, alongside teachers Mr Sandry, Matt Dawson and Matt Adkins. Those who wanted to support the cause but didn't undergo the razor, also had the opportunity to colour their hair for $5, which had run out by recess. After the shave Year 6 student Joel Edwards who donned an impressive mullet said his head now felt much lighter. "It's for a good cause and hair always grows back." Year 6 student Jayden Sepping said he found it "weird" now shaking his head with no hair, but would certainly do it again. "I got behind it because I wanted to help, and your hair will always grow back." "It's about keeping people alive and not sick, and this goes towards that." Mr Sandry thanked volunteer hairdressers Chelsea Poyser, Sam Lee, Samantha Robbins, Macey Shipp and Brianna Luckie for the new haircuts. According to the Leukaemia Foundation more than 110,000 Australians live with a blood cancer. This year's theme was 'Mission Possible' supporting the foundation's goal of zero lives lost to blood cancer by 2035.

