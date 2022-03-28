Dubbo Melanoma March raises $20,000 for immunotherapy trial

news, local-news,

It was a walk to remember when over 160 people stepped-out for the inaugural Dubbo Melanoma March, raising close to $20,000 for a world-first personalised immunotherapy clinical trial for advanced melanoma patients. The Melanoma March was the first of its kind in Dubbo, and joined other such events around the country, all raising funds for the Melanoma Institute Australia (MIA). Carrie-Ann Beggs, who tragically passed away from melanoma in 2021 aged only 43, had organised a local march in 2020 but it was cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions. Ms Beggs had first noticed a mole above her knee that initially came back clear but after a second biopsy came back positive. She underwent multiple surgeries and immunotherapy treatment. The money raised from this year's march will go towards the MIA's clinical trial of a Personalised Immunotherapy Platform designed to ensure patients who don't respond to or develop a resistance to immunotherapy, like Ms Beggs, get effective treatment the first time, based on their own genetics and tumour biology. Ms Beggs' mum, Ann Beggs, said she was "thrilled" to see the event go ahead this year. Head of the committee, Donna Falconer, who high-fived participants at the finish line, said the organisers were "blown away" with the turnout for the walk, as well as with the efforts of those who donated to the cause. "Our heartfelt thanks to everyone. It all goes to immunotherapy trials and that's what's helped Carrie-Ann and other survivors. We were there remembering them all," Ms Falconer said. "Dubbo is really supportive with charities and we are very lucky to live in such a supportive area." Matthew Browne, CEO Melanoma Institute Australia, said: "We are indebted to the Dubbo community, and our local volunteer committee lead by Donna Falconer, for their amazing support of our first ever Melanoma March in Dubbo. "To have some 130 locals turn out and donate close to $20,000 towards our world first Personalised Immunotherapy Clinical Trial is incredible. Their contribution has quite literally been life changing as supporting this clinical trial is moving Melanoma Institute Australia closer to reaching our goal of zero deaths from melanoma. "We look forward to Melanoma March Dubbo becoming an annual event."

