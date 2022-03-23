news, local-news,

Melanoma sufferer Carrie-Ann Beggs didn't live long enough to participate in Dubbo's first Melanoma March, however her mum Ann Beggs and family will be marching in her memory on Saturday, March 26. Carrie-Ann had been the driving force behind what was meant to be the first Dubbo Melanoma March to raise money for not-for-profit organisation Melanoma Institute Australia (MIA) in 2020, however COVID-19 restrictions meant the organisers cancelled all marches only days out from the event. This year, Melanoma Marches are back on for the first time in two years, and the MIA aims to raise $1.5 million to support a world-first personalised immunotherapy clinical trial for advanced melanoma patients. Carrie-Ann had been an advanced melanoma patient, and was one of the 50 per cent who don't respond to, or develop resistance to, the immunotherapy treatment which saves others. The MIA's clinical trial is to test a Personalised Immunotherapy Platform designed to ensure these patients get effective treatment the first time, based on their own genetics and tumour biology. Carrie-Ann passed away in 2021 aged only 43, following a four-year battle with melanoma. She had first noticed a mole above her knee that initially came back clear but after a second biopsy came back positive. She underwent multiple surgeries and immunotherapy treatment. The fact that Carrie-Ann didn't respond to the immunotherapy treatment - while others had - has made fundraising for this year's Melanoma March even more important to her family. The Dubbo march will be bittersweet for Carrie-Ann's mum, Mrs Beggs, who will be remembering her daughter as she steps towards Carrie-Ann's goal to raise funds for, and awareness about, skin cancers. "We promised we would keep the fight going and get funds for the MIA, and also to bring awareness to people of skin checks, which is one of the most important things," Mrs Beggs said. Carrie-Ann's professor at MIA, Professor Georgina Long, uses the slogan 'Know the skin you're in', and this is something Mrs Beggs would like people to remember. "Get a skin check, be aware, and don't hesitate to go and get that skin lesion checked again - don't wait. Spread the word. Get your loved ones to help you look at your moles and the ones you can't see," Mrs Beggs said. Carrie-Ann used her own story to encourage others to get their skin checked and Mrs Beggs said her daughter was "thrilled" when people told her they had heeded her advice and had any worrying moles or discolourations checked out. "That was what she wanted - that was her passion, for people to get it early, for them to be able to have a good outcome," Mrs Beggs said. The march will kick-off at 9am at the Riverbank Foreshore. Register and donate at melanomamarch.org.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/SbEjeZH44W2WcVuMCh8qu8/da276a62-7b80-46e0-916b-42b5e2aa72fc.jpg/r7_192_3589_2216_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg