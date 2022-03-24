news, local-news,

WEANER prices lifted $100 a head in line with the improved quality on offer in the Dubbo store cattle sale on Friday. Supply increased to 1675 head with the very good lines of local weaner steers and heifers plus a large consignment of crossbred weaners and yearlings off Broken Hill bolstering the market. Weaner steers up to 200kg mostly sold from $1130 to $1920 a head. The 200kg to 280kg weaner steers ranged from $1030 to $2170 and the 280kg to 330kg weights made $1400 to $2290. The heavier weaner steers tipping the scales at more than 330kg sold from $1710 to $2340. ALSO MAKING NEWS: The very light weaner heifers (less than 200kg) sold from $780 to $1620. The 200kg to 280kg weaner heifers ranged from $810 to $2010 and the 280kg to 330kg weights made $1550 to $1800. The heavier weaner heifers weighing more than 330kg sold from $1560 to $1820. Meanwhile yearling steers ranged from $1760 for a light Murray Grey pen to $2330 for some medium weight Angus. Yearling heifers sold from $1420 for a light Hereford pen to $2010 for Santa Gertrudis which tipped the scales at more than 400kg. The pregnancy-tested-in-calf heifers sold from $2300 to $3020 and PTIC cows topped at $2610. The medium weight unjoined cows sold from $1210 for Bos Indicus-cross types to $2010 for Droughtmasters while a heavier British-type cow made $2040. Cows with young calves attracted bids from $2020 to $3040 and females with older calves made $3480 for a pen of Santa Gertrudis cows with two to four-month-old calves at foot and a second pen of Euro-cross units. The sale was conducted by Dubbo Stock and Station Agents.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/135174779/ebe3b25c-7c0d-47d0-9862-f4c16f91c888.jpg/r0_127_2048_1284_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg