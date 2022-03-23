news, local-news,

Dubbo psychologist Monique Mathis admits "closing our books a few times" since the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in growing demand for mental health counselling services for both adults, many whom are men, and children. This situation has become a norm in few local practices for they are "simply over-capacity" and even with additional staff, the services of local psychologists are needed more than ever following sharp rises in mental health issues, Ms Mathis who has been practising for over 14 years, said Anxiety, stress and depression are among the most common issues or conditions that has overblown with a record number of psychologists turning clients away due to work overload, an Australian Psychologists Society survey has found. ALSO MAKING NEWS: The June 2021 APS survey of 1400 members has also found one in every three psychologists were unable to take new clients. The pandemic's severe consequences on mental health services across Australia has resulted to a record number of psychologists, a staggering 88 per cent, reporting increased demand for their consultation services. Before the pandemic, the ratio is one in every 100 that quickly grew to one in every five in 2020 as the mental health impact of the pandemic became severe, the APS said. Psychologists have not stopped answering calls during the pandemic, working on average 17 unpaid hours each week and being paid 23 hours, according to the APS survey. "We have simply been over capacity and unfortunately even with additional staff, practices are quickly reaching capacity," Ms Mathis told the Daily Liberal. "In order to accommodate the growing demand, we are using after hours time to do admin, treatment planning and correspondence with other treating professionals. "We are seeing a diverse range of disorders and difficulties coming through the practice, but particularly in the last 12 months we are seeing an increase in anxiety presentations as well as school difficulties for the younger population." The APS has proposed solutions for the government to invest $5 million for an additional 6,000 psychologists across the country, particularly in regional and remote areas. "I would love to employ more provisional or early career psychologists to bolster the availability of services for clients in the region as well as providing ongoing opportunities locally for new psychologists," Ms Mathis said on the APS proposal. "Unfortunately, the region is struggling to attract psychologists and other allied health professionals on long term." Ms Mathis also said they would support the proposal to increase Medicare rebates and lowering the gap for patients to avail of 20 sessions covered by Medicare. "This rebate increase is less onerous on clients while also helping psychologists maintain their private practice," Ms Mathis said. People needing to consult with psychologists currently require a GP referral, and this referral is required after six and 10 sessions. Ms Mathis said it would be practical for every client to have 20 sessions on Medicare per year to ensure routine mental health appointments are maintained particularly those working with children because "there is absolutely the need to provide greater support to students." Ms Mathis said the APS proposal providing incentives for psychologist to relocate in regions is one potent solution.

