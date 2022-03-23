news, local-news,

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man missing from the state's west. David Campbell, aged 41, was last seen about 8pm on Monday, March 14, at a home on Bunglegumbie Road. When family were unable to get in contact with Mr Campbell, a report was made to police. READ ALSO: Officers from Orana Mid-Western Police District began an investigation into his whereabouts. Police and family hold serious concerns for his welfare. Mr Campbell is described as being of Caucasian appearance, approximately 182cm tall, of large build, light brown hair, and stubble. It is not known what he was wearing at the time. Anyone with information regarding Mr Campbell's whereabouts is urged to contact Dubbo Police Station on 6883 1599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

