COVID-19 case numbers continue to rise in Western NSW, with an additional 873 cases recorded in the 24 hours to 4pm Tuesday. The cases were identified through 275 PCR tests and 598 rapid antigen tests (RATs). There were 24,115 positive results notified in NSW in the same reporting period. Five people - three women and two men - died. Two people were aged in their 80s, two people were aged in their 90s and one person was aged 100. As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 220,648 active cases across NSW. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Of those active cases, 1025 were from the Dubbo local government area. Orange overtook Bathurst to have the highest cases numbers in the Central West at 1700. Bathurst LGA recorded 1595 cases, 742 in Lithgow, 505 in the Mid-Western Regional LGA, which incorporates Mudgee, and 66 in Oberon. Apart from Lithgow, active cases were up from the previous day in all of those LGAs.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/6PrrPicrXL4mBQz5vb3kqV/1d86161e-0c54-4bec-bb9e-51f845c19bbc.jpg/r3_245_4798_2954_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg