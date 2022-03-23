news, local-news,

Dubbo Regional Council has no "legislative or regulatory powers" to prevent the River Street bridge from going ahead, according to a new report. The New Dubbo Bridge Project, also known as the River Street bridge, is one of the items on the agenda at Thursday night's council meeting. One of the recommendations of the report, written by council's director infrastructure Steven Colliver, says council acknowledges the project will go ahead. ALSO MAKING NEWS: The River Street bridge was first announced in 2015, however the alignment wasn't confirmed until 2017. In September 2019, council stated it was opposed to the bridge's construction. The councillors at the time started the process to try and stop the bridge, based on feedback from the community. However, in his report, Mr Colliver is calling for that attitude to change. "Given the bridge is being delivered by the NSW government irrespective of the resolution of council, council has the opportunity to obtain greater community benefits from this investment and it is logical for council's strategy to recognise the new bridge and its proposed alignment," Mr Colliver said. He said there were numerous benefits the project would bring to the Dubbo community, such as improved connectivity and upgrades to existing council infrastructure like the Whylandra and Thompson Street intersection. Mr Colliver's recommendations also call for council to continue to seek improvements in infrastructure and roads directly impacted by the River Street bridge, and for the organisation to work with Transport for NSW to obtain grant funding for a shared pathway across the Macquarie River, north of the Serisier Bridge. The project is currently valued at $201.9 million. It covers the cost of the bridge and the associated road an reconstruction works. The March Ordinary council meeting will be held at the Dubbo Council Chambers from 5.30pm on Thursday. It will also be livestreamed on the Dubbo Regional Council Facebook page and website.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/szmxUse7pKRunEdvcxFUnw/f5fea79f-2d77-4b57-9cde-1b0e98e181e0.jpg/r171_62_1014_538_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg