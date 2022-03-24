news, local-news, news, Tour de OROC, Dubbo, Macquarie Home Stay

Brave riders are travelling 1140 kilometres on their bikes across western NSW to support Macquarie Home Stay at Dubbo. The Toyota Tour de OROC (Orana Region Outback Challenge) started on Monday at Mudgee and will finish at Dubbo on Saturday. By Thursday afternoon as the cyclists reached Cobar, the fundraising tally tipped beyond the $128,600 mark. The Bourke community provided a massive boost on Wednesday night. Tour organising committee chairman Mathew Dickerson said an incredible $20,000 was raised at the Bourke event, which included an auction of donated items. "People bought a lemon meringue pie for $550," he said. "A carton of Splashe cola went for $100. "People were very generous." Mr Dickerson said the Bourke community had always been the tour's strongest supporters, but this year was a whole new level. It was also good fun for the tour riders from capital cities to see the country auction event, he said. Macquarie Home Stay, the first stage of which opened in 2019, provides regional patients and their carer with affordable accommodation while preparing for or post-treatment at Dubbo Hospital. Dubbo's David Hayes, one of the 24 participants who set out from Mudgee on Monday, provided an update in a video posted to Facebook by Dubbo City Toyota. On day four they were enjoying a "wonderful, wonderful spread put on by the people of Bourke", before setting off to Cobar, he said. "About a 160-kilometre day over to Cobar today, so looking forward to a nice coller day today out on the bike, and see you all soon," he said. On day three there was a crash, leaving two cyclists with injuries and forcing their retirement from the ride. Anyone interested in donating can do so at https://www.givenow.com.au/tourdeoroc2021

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/kfuwY3afmKwk75A6TFwuEs/93594ea3-5831-4ea2-8cca-d8b02f0653c3.jpg/r67_168_1936_1224_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg