news, local-news, news, Dubbo, Tour de OROC, Macquarie Home Stay

Two cyclists have suffered injuries in a crash in the Toyota Tour de OROC, putting them out of the remainder of the 1140-kilometre charity ride. About five participants came off their bikes on the road to Brewarrina on Wednesday after one clipped the wheel of another, organising committee chairman Mathew Dickerson said. The incident happened on day three of the six-day tour, which raises funds for Macquarie Home Stay at Dubbo. "We were riding along, had our two pelotons going, everything was going as normal, and as happens in pelotons sometimes, one of the riders just clipped a wheel of one of the other guys, and that took him down, and the guy beside him, and a couple of other people," Mr Dickerson said. "So I think we ended up with about five riders on the deck." The biennial tour is run by the Rotary Club of Dubbo South, of which Mr Dickerson is president. He said the event's protocols came into action at the crash spot, about 40 kilometres from Brewarrina. "Luckily we've got an ambulance officer with us, and two doctors," he said. "So our plan came into action, and so there were assessments done on the side of the road... one of the guys, David Duffy, seemed a little bit disoriented, so he was put in a car, to be taken into Brewarrina Hospital. "Another guy, John Reidy is from Brewarrina, he had a shoulder that was deemed to be major by the medical staff we had with us, so he was put into a car and taken into Bre. "We've got the assessments back from both of those, and David's got a bit of concussion, and, waiting for final confirmation, but John's probably broken a collarbone. "Two other people with a few bits of skin off, gravel rash, unfortunately, a couple of broken bikes, but the tour continued on." At the lunch break at Brewarrina, Mr Dickerson, who is riding, was able to get an update on the injured pair. "I've already spoken to David, so he's feeling better, he'll get in the car, he won't ride again, he'll get in the car and come across to Bourke," Mr Dickerson said. "And John Reidy as I said lives in Brewarrina, so we're just taking all his stuff off the vehicles and leaving it here for John." With two out, the tour is continuing with 22 participants. The tour started in 2013, with the funds raised going to Macquarie Home Stay. The first stage of the facility that provides regional patients and their carer with affordable accommodation while preparing for or post-treatment at Dubbo Hospital opened in 2019. This year's tour has so far raised more than $127,000. Riders set out from Mudgee on Monday, and travelled through Mendooran, Armatree, Coonamble, Walgett, on the first two days. Day three was the biggest day, with a 224-kilometre leg finishing at Bourke. Then it will be on to Cobar, Nyngan, Warren, Narromine and finishing at Dubbo on Saturday. Mr Dickerson said at the start at Mudgee they had talked about the event's 50 per cent completion rate. "...[it's]1140km in six days, and you've got a whole range of things that could affect you, it's fatigue, it's nutrition, it's accidents along the way, it's a whole range of things," he said. "It is a challenge, and we make it that way, because we really try to highlight just how tough it is for these people who have to use Macquarie Home Stay." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/kfuwY3afmKwk75A6TFwuEs/b74a204b-b214-4c30-bb7e-5984e62be6b2.jpg/r0_188_2048_1345_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg