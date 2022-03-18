news, local-news,

Twenty-five bicycle riders are pushing pedals on Monday at the starting line in Mudgee for the Toyota Tour de OROC. They'll finish at Dubbo six days later for hopefully having beat a Guinness world record for most logos on biker's jersey. No doubt the 1,140 kilometres outback charity ride to raise over $110,00 this year will be tough, says Dubbo mayor Mathew Dickerson who has been behind the successful fundraiser for Macquarie Home Stay, which provides cheap accommodation for families and patients undergoing treatments at Dubbo's health services. "There will be tough conditions, heat and bits of dust storm along the way," Cr Dickerson says when asked on Thursday how he's preparing for the ride. ALSO MAKING NEWS: But Cr Dickerson says he's up for it and so were the riders who signed up that include avid local bicycle riders while others come from Mudgee, Sydney and Cobar for they are also on a mission to overtake the Guinness current record of 130 sponsorship logos on a biker's jersey held by United Kingdom's Arran Linton-Smith. Last year, Mr Linton-Smith, 65, broke the record beating Cr Dickerson's 114. He has been known to be riding even in "hurricane conditions" for the National Autistic Society UK. He overtook Cr Dickerson's 114 logos embedded on an earlier Tour de OROC jersey. "We've got more than that but I can't reveal now," says Cr Dickerson, who has stuck by his earlier goal to beat Mr Linton-Smith's record. On Monday, the support crew will travel along with the riders in the first leg covering 209 kilometres from Mudgee to Armatree. The second day to Walgett is 178 kilometres, third day is 231 kilometres to Bourke, fourth day is 160 kilometres to Cobar, fifth day to Warren is 209 kilometres and the final leg to home is 145 kilometres to Dubbo. They will come home and converge at Macquarie Home Stay to celebrate, rest those legs, and count their winnings on the most number of logos for display in next year's tour jersey. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/szmxUse7pKRunEdvcxFUnw/28d34bd7-6dac-4ed7-97d1-1cf506786ac7.jpg/r3_307_5998_3694_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg