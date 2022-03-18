Who bakes the best hot cross buns at Dubbo?
Good Friday is four weeks away, but it's not too early to ponder the hot cross bun.
Independent consumer group Choice this week released the results of a blind taste test of the popular baked good.
Its judging panel reviewed 23 hot cross buns from major supermarkets Coles, Woolworths, IGA and Aldi, major bakery chain Bakers Delight - all of which have stores in Dubbo - as well as membership warehouse Costco.
Coming out on top, Woolworths' Luxurious Richly Fruited Hot Cross Buns scored 84 per cent.
The Choice expert rating is made up of flavour - 50 per cent, appearance - 20 per cent, aroma - 15 per cent and texture - 15 per cent.
Two Aldi products tied for second place with 73 per cent - its chocolate hot cross bun and its traditional fruit offering.
But we want to hear from Dubbo consumers about their favourites.
Local independent bakery, home cook superstar - let us know who bakes the best hot cross buns, and what makes them the best.
Fill out this form for your answer to be included in this story:
Recipe: Make hot cross buns at home
Hot cross buns don't have to come out of commercial kitchens - they can be baked in home kitchens as well.
Choice published this recipe for hot cross buns, shared with it by Noela MacLeod, former national president of the Country Women's Association.
Ingredients
The buns:
- 11/4 kg flour, sifted
- 2 tablespoons sugar
- 2 tablespoons bread improver
- 1 dessert spoon dried yeast
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
- 1 teaspoon mixed spice
- 1 tablespoon powdered milk
- 1 tablespoon oil
- 1 egg
- 21/2 cups warm water
- 1 cup sultanas
- 1/2 cup currants
- 1/2 cup chopped dried apricots
- 1/4 cup mixed peel
The crosses:
- 2 tablespoons plain flour
- 1/2 cup cold water (approx.)
The glaze:
- 2 tablespoons sugar
- 1 teaspoon powdered gelatine
- 1 teaspoon mixed spice
- 3/4 cup water
Method
- For the buns, combine sugar, bread improver, yeast, salt, spices, powdered milk, oil and half of the flour in a warm basin.
- Add egg and warm water, beat with an electric beater for 51/2 minutes.
- Add dried fruit and the remaining sifted flour. Mix well.
- Turn out onto a floured board and knead until dough is smooth and elastic.
- Place back into the bowl, cover with plastic, and stand in a warm space until dough has doubled in size.
- Turn mixture out onto a floured surface and knead well.
- Divide into bun-sized pieces (approximately 60g) and shape into buns.
- Place on a greased/lined oven tray and leave in a warm place until well risen.
- Preheat the oven to 220°C (200°C fan-forced).
- For the crosses, place flour into a small bowl and stir in enough water to make a smooth paste.
- Use a piping bag to pipe crosses over the risen buns.
- Place buns into a moderately warm oven and bake for 15-20 minutes. They're ready when they're golden brown on top and sound hollow when you tap them.
- For the glaze, combine all ingredients in a small saucepan, stir without boiling until sugar and gelatine are dissolved.
- Brush glaze over cooked buns while they're still warm from the oven.