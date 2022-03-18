life-style, hot cross buns, best, choice, Dubbo

Good Friday is four weeks away, but it's not too early to ponder the hot cross bun. Independent consumer group Choice this week released the results of a blind taste test of the popular baked good. Its judging panel reviewed 23 hot cross buns from major supermarkets Coles, Woolworths, IGA and Aldi, major bakery chain Bakers Delight - all of which have stores in Dubbo - as well as membership warehouse Costco. Coming out on top, Woolworths' Luxurious Richly Fruited Hot Cross Buns scored 84 per cent. The Choice expert rating is made up of flavour - 50 per cent, appearance - 20 per cent, aroma - 15 per cent and texture - 15 per cent. Two Aldi products tied for second place with 73 per cent - its chocolate hot cross bun and its traditional fruit offering. But we want to hear from Dubbo consumers about their favourites. Local independent bakery, home cook superstar - let us know who bakes the best hot cross buns, and what makes them the best. Fill out this form for your answer to be included in this story: Hot cross buns don't have to come out of commercial kitchens - they can be baked in home kitchens as well. Choice published this recipe for hot cross buns, shared with it by Noela MacLeod, former national president of the Country Women's Association. The buns: The crosses: The glaze:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/kfuwY3afmKwk75A6TFwuEs/183ded6a-ec4d-4d82-8abc-2458c96f8258_rotated_270.jpg/r0_1962_3096_3711_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg