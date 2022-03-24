news, local-news, Tour de OROC, Dubbo, Macquarie Home Stay, Gulargambone

Riders taking on a gruelling 1140-kilometre charity bike ride across western NSW have conquered three days of the six-day event. This year's participants in the Toyota Tour de OROC are leaving Bourke on Thursday at 7.18am. They have another 516 kilometres to push the pedals before they arrive at destination and beneficiary Macquarie Homestay on Saturday. A total of 24 participants set out from Mudgee on Monday. Two riders were injured in a crash on Wednesday, which put them out of the rest of the tour. The route set for the challenge includes Mendooran, Armatree, Coonamble, Walgett, Brewarrina, Bourke, Cobar, Nyngan, Warren, Narromine and Dubbo. Along the way riders have enjoyed some country hospitality from communities that appreciate their efforts in support of Macquarie Home Stay. Two Eight Two Eight cafe owner and Gulargambone resident of two decades Nic Morris said they'd played host to the group on Tuesday morning. She and the town's Lions Club had decided to donate the breakfast to their expected guests, Mrs Morris said. The community stalwart said it was in recognition of the valuable mission of Macquarie Home Stay. "Both entities decided the night before to donate everything, so it was not a cost for them," Mrs Morris said. "...They donated the bacon, and the eggs and rolls, and I donated the coffee and the cups of tea and the milkshakes, and we wished [the riders] well and it was a really good visit. "Probably not the most businesswise person thing to do after the years we've had, but it's a good thing. "You know, we've got to support people who want to raise money for good causes. "The way the world's going, we're all going to have to use it some day, I just think it's a great thing to have and we all need to support these great causes." Normally not open for trade on a Tuesday morning, the hospitality space was full of action as the visitors arrived. "It was a little exciting actually, to see them all come in with the vans and the trailers, and they're all in their lycra, all looked the same, and it actually was great," Mrs Morris said. "It really was, we got some great pictures, it was a bit of a buzz. "My husband was here, he was cooking the barbecue in the kitchen and he got to talk to a fair few people. "...we were actually talking about it again last night about the stories, and a lot of them had driven past, had never actually taken the left turn into the main street of Gulargambone, had driven past. "So they were quite surprised by our little town, so it was a good thing." Mrs Morris said the riders were amazing for taking on the challenge. "I take my hat off to them, wow, it's incredible," she said. Since 2019 Macquarie Home Stay has provided regional patients and their carer with affordable accommodation while preparing for or post-treatment at Dubbo Hospital. Mrs Morris encouraged people to support the tour and its fundraising mission. "...because we all know someone who needs to have a bit of a respite and stay, and use the facilities while they're having treatment or whatever's happening," she said. "So I think we just need to support them, they're doing a fantastic thing." https://www.givenow.com.au/tourdeoroc2021

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/kfuwY3afmKwk75A6TFwuEs/38018f2a-7e85-4c53-bbd8-5d02c5bdd824.jpg/r0_354_2048_1511_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg