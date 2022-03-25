news, local-news,

A Dubbo man has fronted court after he was caught behind the wheel more than four times the legal limit. Andrew John Seaman was driving a white Holden Commodore south along Erskine Street, before he lost control of his vehicle about 12.30pm on March 16 this year. The 35-year-old approached the intersection of Bligh Street, when he hit the median strip causing the vehicle to spin. READ ALSO: According to court documents, the car mounted the curb before coming to a stop on the footpath, where the front tyre came off. A passer-by contacted police, who later arrived and saw Seaman changing the tyre. Police spoke with Seamen who told officers he was the driver of the vehicle, before he returned a positive roadside reading for alcohol. He was taken to Dubbo Police Station where an hour an a half later at 2pm, he returned a reading of 0.227 - over four times the legal limit. His licence was suspended and confiscated. In Dubbo Local Court last week Seaman pleaded guilty to high-range drink-driving. Magistrate Theresa Hamilton ordered a sentencing assessment report and the matter will return to court in six weeks.

