Telstra has permanently closed one of its stores at Dubbo. The telco shut its shop at 109 Macquarie Street on March 14. A sign at the door advises of the closure, and apologises for "any inconvenience caused". Telstra declined to nominate a reason for the decision, but regional general manager Michael Marom offered assurances the company could continue to meet the needs of customers. "We still offer a range of small business and consumer services at two stores in town, one in Orana Mall and a partner store at Dubbo Square," he said. "We know that our customers in regional New South Wales value the service they get from their local Telstra shop. "We have more than 300 retail stores across the nation and we're looking forward to rolling out more customer improvements across our store network in the coming months." When asked about any job losses, Mr Marom said: "all staff from our Macquarie Street store are now working and ready to serve customers at our Orana Mall store." Telstra first moved into the address a decade ago. Meanwhile, 109 Macquarie Street remains for sale after being put on the market at the end of last year. Also known to long-time community members as the "Harold W Taylor building", it has an asking price of $1.6 million. The property has been placed in the hands of Andrew McDonald of Andrew McDonald Commercial Dubbo. With a building area of 537 square metres across two storeys, it is zoned B3 commercial core. It's being marketed as "a rare opportunity to purchase in the heart of Dubbo's CBD and its prime retail strip".

