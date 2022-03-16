coronavirus,

Processing issues has lead to almost 1000 new COVID cases identified in the Western NSW Local Health District. In Wednesday's figures, there were 982 cases of the virus recorded. 234 new cases from PCR were identified and 748 from rapid antigen tests. However, the WNSWLHD said "a large number of RAT results from 13 and 14 March are included in the data due to processing issues". ALSO MAKING NEWS: There has also been a significant jump in the number of COVID hospitalisations. To 4pm on Wednesday there were 32 people in the health district in hospital with COVID, including two in intensive care. It's a jump from the 23 people the day before. In the central west, the Bathurst local government area still has the highest number of active COVID-19 cases at 1357. It's followed by the Orange LGA with 995 active cases, the Dubbo LGA with 735 and the Mid-Western LGA with 300. Active cases are also high in the Parkes LGA which has 610. Active cases are those which have been identified in the past two weeks. Dubbo has now surpassed 8000 cases since the pandemic began. There have been a total of 8020 incidences of the virus. The same processing issue has also lead to a spike in the NSW cases. NSW has recorded 30,402 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths in the 24 hours to 4pm. However, about 10,000 of the cases were from March 13 and 14. Our COVID-19 news articles relating to public health and safety are free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/QQwHRnUv9qYdvjDNLdqaup/017abc83-0218-462e-ab67-974c984d3e2d.png/r3_1_413_233_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg