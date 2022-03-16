news, local-news,

As reports of scam messages and emails continue to increase, Central West resident Tanya Sinclair wants to urge people to be wary when receiving an unusual message. Ms Sinclair noticed a significant increase in the number of scam messages she was receiving at the end of January. Though she has blocked the numbers and reported the messages to Scamwatch, they continue to come. "I can't believe people will go to such low measures to fleece somebody," she said. ALSO MAKING NEWS: "These people are terrible ... they exploit the situation." Ms Sinclair said while most people are aware of scam messages, some vulnerable community members may still fall victim. Meanwhile, the NSW Government has released a warning for flood victims to be wary of flood recovery scams. Fair Trading Minister Eleni Petinos said previous natural disasters have seen rogue scammers set up fake charities or rip off flood victims via dodgy repair work. "The behaviour of these fraudsters who seek to profit from other people's heartbreak is reprehensible and we need to do everything possible to ensure they are caught and face the full force of the law," Ms Petinos said. "NSW Fair Trading is planning to have investigators and inspectors on the ground in areas impacted by floods to ensure residents are being protected. "If those looking to donate want their money to go to a legitimate individual or organisation, they should go to the Service NSW website and check that it has a charitable fundraising license." To contact NSW Fair Trading with a complaint or any concerns call 13 32 20. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/132219470/dccd6623-26fc-4c7f-997a-44272adf41f8.JPG/r0_87_6000_3477_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg