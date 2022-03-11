news, local-news,

Central West residents and visitors from Sydney are being urged to delay weekend travel across the Blue Mountains due to continuing impacts on road and rail networks as a result of recent flooding. Deputy premier and minister for Regional New South Wales Paul Toole said flood damage along the Great Western Highway and Bells Line of Road continues to impact motorists and has closed rail access. "Unless absolutely necessary, people should reconsider any weekend travel across the Blue Mountains until transport connections can be restored," Mr Toole said. ALSO MAKING NEWS: "For essential travel, plan your trip now, allow extra time and consider staying an extra night in the Central West to avoid sitting in bumper to bumper traffic." Mr Toole said crews are working around the clock to restore full access to the road and rail networks but safety is the top priority. Regional Transport and Roads minister Sam Farraway said the pressure on the roads is compounded by the closure of the Blue Mountains rail line, due to landslips and flooding, which is impacting both passenger and freight services. "It will be some time before we have a clear picture of the full extent of the damage to the rail line and the repairs needed to allow train services to restart," Mr Farraway said. "For customers who do need to travel, there are replacement bus services between Penrith and Lithgow, where buses are available and roads are open, but there may be significant delays and disruption to journeys between the Central West and Sydney, Traffic is flowing under stop / slow conditions around a single lane closure on the Great Western Highway at Fairy Bower Road near Mount Victoria where the slope is being monitored for stability. Bells Line of Road is also closed at the flooded North Richmond Bridge. The Dubbo and Broken Hill XPT services to and from Sydney have been replaced by coaches. The Bathurst Bullet train service continues to run between Bathurst and Lithgow, followed by coach replacements. Check LiveTraffic.com for real time updates. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GpZJ7bTi6nvXt5tnNdnKeU/69a343e2-d220-4050-8758-3c82adb7af24.jpg/r2_0_798_450_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg