news, local-news,

After 18 months of Elvis leaving the building, Parkes Elvis Festival is back and on the lookout for volunteers to help make the 2022 Festival a success. Organisers are calling for the community to get onboard and help deliver the King-sized program filled with more than 150 Elvis and Speedway inspired events. Volunteering at the Festival is open to people from all walks of life, and with different skills and experiences. ALSO MAKING NEWS: There are many ways to volunteer, including setting up event spaces and signage, ushering guests, assisting with a multitude of events both inside and outdoors and transporting VIPs. Festival Director, Tiffany Steele, said the change of date, along with the impact of COVID-19, had resulted in the need for new volunteers. "We have more than 100 volunteer roles to fill and each one of them plays an important part of the success of the Festival and the experience of our fans," she said. If you have specific interests, we can place you in a role where you can learn and get on-the-job experience whilst helping on one of the most popular festivals in Australia," Tiffany said. There are ways local businesses can help too. Employee volunteering programs are a great way for businesses who don't normally get involved to show their corporate social responsibility and provide employees with the opportunity to contribute to the community. Local organisations such as Northparkes Mines give back to the community by providing volunteers each year. "We're absolutely thrilled to be involved with the sponsorship of the Festival's incredible volunteer program," Central West Credit Union general manager Brett Hartin said. "Volunteers are the life blood of regional areas, and this is a fantastic opportunity to give back to the community." In the spirit of Elvis, each volunteer will receive a t-shirt, hat, water bottle, bag and along with having a whole lotta rockin' and rollin' fun. To apply visit www.parkeselvisfestival.com.au Volunteer inductions are on Saturday, 12 March from 10am- 11.30am and on Monday, 21 March from 6pm - 7.30pm at the Cooke Park Pavilion so apply now to ensure you don't miss out! The Parkes Elvis Festival volunteer program is proudly sponsored by the Central West Credit Union. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/cffec248-8f2c-4a51-8e3c-50f229cc3284.jpg/r0_31_4997_2854_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg