Almost 1000 active virus cases in Dubbo LGA, but hospitalisations are low

The region's COVID-19 cases are rising but hospitalisations remain low. In the 24 hours to 4pm on Wednesday there were 410 positive COVID cases in the Western NSW Local Health District. It includes 109 positive PCR tests and 299 from rapid antigen tests. There may be duplicate cases where people have recorded both. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Across the region there were also 12 people in hospital with COVID, including one in intensive care. There are currently 983 active COVID cases in the Dubbo local government area. Active cases are those that have been recorded in the past two weeks. In the Bathurst LGA there are 772 active cases of the virus, while Orange LGA has 724. Meanwhile, NSW has recorded 11,338 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths in the 24 hours. The state's population aged 16 years and over is 94.4 per cent double vaccinated. Our COVID-19 news articles relating to public health and safety are free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

