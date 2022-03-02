news, local-news,

Dubbo's $7 million medical school is complete. The University of Sydney announced the medical school's completion on Thursday. The state-of-the-art facilities will support the delivery of the university's Doctor of Medicine program in Dubbo. It will feature the latest in technology to help the students prepare for their careers. It includes two dedicated learning studios for team-based collaborative work, an anatomy teaching lab, six-suite simulation training centre and common study space. ALSO MAKING NEWS: The facility will also have the latest in anatomy education technology with virtual reality headsets providing an immersive 3D space to navigate body structures and organs. A SECTRA Virtual Dissection Table - a large, immersive and interactive touch device - will enable students to swipe, scroll, zoom, rotate and navigate inside 3D anatomy models that are generated from CT and MRI scans. "We are thrilled to be using the new facilities for the student's first clinical teaching block. The technology we are using is at the forefront of medical education and will give our students the best opportunity to learn in a modern purpose-built facility," senior lecturer and MP program year one coordinator Annemiek Beverdam said. The student's virtual anatomy training will be complemented by blocks of practical classes in the Camperdown human anatomy laboratory in Sydney. Federal Member for Parkes Mark Coulton said he had the pleasure of getting a sneak-peek at the brand new building last week. "The state-of-the-art facilities are very impressive and will provide students with the best training ground - the opportunity to learn using the latest technology will help equip students with the skills needed to become confident and capable regional doctors," Mr Coulton said. He said he also met with the students who were among the first cohort to be studying the four-year graduate degree in Dubbo. "These students are exactly who this new course was designed for - they're from the bush and have every intention of staying in regional NSW once they complete their training," Mr Coulton said. "We know that students who train in the bush are more likely to live and work in the regions after their studies, which is why I've been a passionate advocate for this school from the very start." The federal government provided $9.27 million for capital works to establish the graduate-entry medical program through the Murray-Darling Medical Schools Network and Mr Coulton said he was proud to see it now completed and operational. The facilities were developed in collaboration with the Western NSW Local Health District, hospitals and doctors of the region, and Dubbo residents, including the Wiradjuri community. The medical school facilities will be officially opened, and the community welcomed on-site, later in the year.

