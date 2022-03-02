No 40-degree days: Dubbo summer weather a big belly flop

news, local-news,

Did it feel as though this past summer wasn't as hot as it could be? That's because it wasn't. Data from TimeandDate.com shows temperatures around Dubbo didn't exceed 40 degrees for the entire summer. In fact, the hottest it got was 36 degrees, on January 6. The highest temperature the mercury reached during December 2021 was 34 degrees, with a low temperature of 8 degrees that month. In January this year, the heat reached 36 degrees and the lowest temperature was 13 degrees. In February 2022, the temperature capped-out at 35 degrees and hit a low of 11 degrees. Still, according to data from the Bureau of Meteorology, these high temperatures were above the average for the summer months. According to historical data from 1871 to 1999, the average maximum temperature for December was 31.9 degrees, for January it was 33 and for February it was 32.1. The highest temperature for a Dubbo day on record (from 1921 to 1999) was 45.2 degrees on January 13, 1939. On average (1921-1999) we should have 2.2 days above 40 in summer in Dubbo, and 21.9 days above 35 degrees. In nearby Orange, the weather didn't exceed 30 degrees for the entire summer, which is also unusual. Speaking on Orange, Weatherzone meteorologist Jessica Miskelly said a combination of a string of high pressure systems consistently to the south of Australia and easterly winds on the east coast pushed cloud cover inland, keeping day-time temperatures unusually low. "And it just never stopped raining," she said. "It's definitely been a cooler-than-normal summer. "In terms of rainfall, it was wetter last year (2020-21), but this was one of the wettest on record as well."

