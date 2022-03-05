Barnaby's $5.7M lifeline for struggling businesses

news, local-news,

The majority of businesses in Dubbo may not have been severely impacted by the pandemic, but for those that bore the brunt $5.7 million is now available. Grants are available for businesses to recoup under the Coalition government's new Rebuilding Regional Communities Program. The grant targets those yet to "recover and grow on the other side of the pandemic" jointly announced by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Barnaby Joyce and Parkes MP Mark Coulton. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Mr Joyce made the announcement ahead of his visit to Dubbo this Saturday to open a new cancer treatment facility for western plains residents that he had supported to come to fruition. "We have a strong track record of investing in initiatives and projects that create jobs and make our regions stronger, both economically and socially, and through this new funding we're building on that," Mr Joyce said in a statement. "As a regional MP, I know how tough it has been for community groups to raise necessary funds to sustain operations and provide important services across our communities." Mr Coulton said the funding would boost businesses in his electorate that needed assistance so they "can get back on track and update their equipment while people are getting back into their lives." Mr Coulton said the Nationals and Liberals would continue to invest in projects and initiatives that will make Orana towns "more resilient and more vibrant." "After being hit with drought, bushfires and flooding in recent years, the COVID-19 pandemic brought with it new challenges for locals and the communities in which they live. "Access to this funding will help local groups restart activities and maintain social support networks in regional towns as they recover from these setbacks. "I look forward to working with local groups to help secure the funding they need to bounce back strongly and deliver for locals as we recover from the pandemic." More than $1.38 billion under the first Building Better Regions Fund have been earlier granted to regional towns and communities across Australia to help them prosper, Mr Joyce said. Apply for part of the funding through the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal website.

