sport, local-sport,

A round one meeting with a side which hasn't lost a single match in four successive seasons may seem like a daunting task, but it's something Kim Fyfe and the ACT Brumbies are eagerly awaiting. The 2022 Super W season kicks off on Saturday and Dubbo Kangaroos prop Fyfe is again part of a strong Central West presence within the Brumbies squad. The Brumbies start their new campaign at home against the all-conquering NSW Waratahs, the four-time defending champions who have built a record the envy of most anywhere in Australian sport. But rather than shy away from the challenge, Fyfe said her side can't wait. "We had a trial match against them a couple of weeks ago and we didn't go too bad. It was only 12-5 or 12-7 and that was probably the closest anyone has got to them in recent years," she said. "It's going to be a good match and I can't wait. I hope we get the win." READ ALSO: - Valiant Bullettes go down against Super W outfit in elite trial clash - Blake eager to experience the 'next level of footy' after Junior Wallabies selection - Thompson determined to see Rams bounce back and show 'pride in the jersey' And what would it mean to be the side that did end the Waratahs' stunning streak of success? "It would like a once-in-a-lifetime thing," Fyfe laughed. "But no, it would be a great feeling and Tahs weekend is always the best weekend. "We're the underdog and it would be amazing to knock them off." Fyfe will start from the bench on Saturday while Narromine star and former Wallaroo Bec Smyth will captain the side from the number eight position. Reigning Super W Young Player of the Year and current Wallaroo squad member Lillyann Mason-Spice, also a Dubbo player, will start on the wing while Orange's Tabua Tuinakauvadra is in the extended Brumbies squad but wasn't named in the matchday one lineup. "I'm so proud of Bec and everyone looks up to her so much," Fyfe said. "I look up to her just as a person. She works so hard on and off the field, the amount of work she does just travel-wise. Add in a full-time job and a family, it's great to have someone in the team so dedicated. "I like playing alongside some of the people I've played with before. "It gives me satisfaction that we're from the same area and that we've worked together. If you have an issue you can always rely on someone to have a chat with. "There's a few in this squad who I've played with in the Central West before and that helps my confidence levels." Having been a part of Brumbies squads previously, Fyfe has seen the club develop over time. The women's game continues to grow and there's been a professional approach to the 2022 campaign, with plenty of focus put on physical and mental preparation during the pre-season by coach Dan Hawke. "We had a camp about a month or so ago and we learnt to work harder as a team," Fyfe said. "Going to the pain cave. That's what we call it and it's about mentally going through obstacles as a team rather than individually. "I'll give it my all. Everything we've learn at training, I'll try and put into practice." The Waratahs will be captained by Australian skipper and Orange product Grace Hamilton in Saturday's match. Saturday's match will be part of doubleheader at GIO Stadium alongside the Brumbies men. The Super W match will kick-off at 5.15pm and will be shown live on the Nine Gem channel and on Stan. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dCXpDgwTEgA52iNCe5aWtJ/45ec2e64-a33f-45f7-ad8d-87669985091a.jpg/r19_223_4154_2559_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg